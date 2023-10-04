Hendershot (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hendershot missed the team's Week 4 win over the Patriots after he popped up on the team's injury report Friday. The second-year pro is still working toward recovery and will instead spend the day rehabbing his injury. He'll now try to return to the practice field Thursday.
