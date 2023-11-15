Hendershot (ankle) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. and was a full participant in practice, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Hendershot spent the minimum of four weeks on injured reserve before being designated to return. The Indiana product told Gehlken that he feels fresh, although he's not sure if he'll be able to return Sunday against the Panthers, so despite his full participation in practice, he should be considered questionable for the game.