Hendershot (foot) caught four of seven targets for 38 yards in eight regular-season games in 2023.

The second-year tight end had trouble staying healthy, and Hendershot's usage as a receiver declined even when he was in the lineup as Jake Ferguson had a breakout season. With Luke Schoonmaker likely to take on a bigger role in 2024 as well, there don't figure to be many snaps or targets left over for Hendershot next season.