Hendershot caught both his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Dalton Schultz appeared healthy and posted his best numbers since Week 1, but Hendershot still had a role in the offense. The rookie tight end heads into Dallas' Week 9 bye having caught exactly two passes in three straight games, including his first career TD, but his role isn't likely to expand beyond that as long as Schultz is in the lineup.