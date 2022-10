Hendershot caught two of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

With Dalton Schultz (knee) sidelined again, Hendershot saw a career-high in targets but wasn't able to do much with them. The tight end remains behind fellow rookie Jake Ferguson in the pecking order, giving Hendershot little fantasy relevance even if Schultz isn't able to return to action in Week 7 against the Lions.