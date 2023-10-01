Hendershot (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hendershot was added to the injury report Friday after not being listed Wednesday or Thursday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the ankle issue. In his absence, rookie Luke Schoonmaker should see additional snaps as the primary backup to starting tight end Jake Ferguson.

