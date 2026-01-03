Mafah (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mafah upgraded to full participation in practice Friday after being limited to start the week. Though he is still questionable, the 23-year-old could be an important depth option versus the Giants as the Cowboys are without their top two running backs, Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) and Malik Davis (calf/eye), leaving Jaydon Blue as the sole healthy option in Week 18. If Mafah does play, the 2025 seventh-round pick would be making his career debut.