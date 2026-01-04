Mafah (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants.

In the wake of the Cowboys ruling out Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) and Malik Davis (calf/eye) for Week 18 on Friday and subsequently placing both on injured reserve one day later, Mafah, who was activated from IR on Saturday, will be in the mix for touches out of the backfield Sunday behind Jaydon Blue and FB Hunter Luepke. A seventh-round rookie, Mafah thus is in line for the first game action of his pro career, though Blue and Luepke are the likeliest candidates to earn snaps among the trio.