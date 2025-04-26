The Cowboys selected Mafah in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Dallas covered their bases with their running back selections on Day 3. In Jaydon Blue (5th round), the Cowboys got one of the speediest backs in the class. Mafah brings the thump at 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds. He split the backfield work with Will Shipley at Clemson in 2023 and took 179 carries for 965 yards and 13 scores. As the feature back in 2024, Mafah's workload swelled to 216 carries for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. Mafah is far from a speedster but can carve out a role as a short-yardage specialist. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will likely see the bulk of the action this season, but a Mafah-Blue backfield could be interesting in the future.