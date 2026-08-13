Cowboys' Phil Mafah: Battling for RB2 spot in preseason

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Mafah and Jaydon Blue will both "get a ton of work" during the preseason and that they are "in a heated battle" for the top backup spot behind Javonte Williams, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue was listed ahead of Mafah on the team's initial depth chart, but both second-year pros will have a chance to make their respective cases for the backup role during the preseason. Williams is locked in atop the depth chart after rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, while both Blue and Mafah appear to have leapfrogged Malik Davis in the pecking order at running back.