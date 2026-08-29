Mafah rushed 12 times for 46 yards in Friday's 27-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Mafah was the Cowboys' busiest running back in the preseason finale, while none of Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue or Malik Davis were called into action. Mafah seemingly finds himself fourth on the depth chart behind those three aforementioned teammates, which could leave the 2025 seventh-round pick on the outside looking in if Dallas takes the traditional approach and keeps three running backs on the 53-man roster.