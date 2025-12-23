Cowboys' Phil Mafah: Estimated as limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mafah (shoulder) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mafah remains on injured reserve but had his 21-day practice window opened last week. The rookie has spent the first 16 weeks of the season on injured reserve after suffering the injury during the preseason.
