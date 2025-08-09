Mafah indicated Friday that he played through a torn labrum in his shoulder during his final college season at Clemson, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury may have contributed to Mafah lasting until the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's looked good in padded practices since training camp began, using his physicality and vision to produce some chunk plays. He's in line to see a big workload during Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams due to starter Javonte Williams likely being held out and both Miles Sanders (knee) and 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue (heel) nursing injuries. A big performance from Mafah could create a very interesting battle in the Cowboys backfield between the two veterans and the two rookies ahead of Week 1.