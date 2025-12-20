Mafah (shoulder) has not been activated from injured reserve Saturday and is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Mafah had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and has logged limited sessions since, but he won't come off IR in time for Sunday's contest against the Chargers. The rookie seventh-round pick's next opportunity to suit up will come Week 17 against the Commanders on Christmas Day.