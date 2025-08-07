Mafah has gotten more reps in practice this week with Miles Sanders (knee) and Deuce Vaughn (hamstring) both sidelined, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports reports.

The 2025 seventh-round pick out of Clemson earned some plaudits from coach Brian Schottenheimer in the process. "Phil is a guy that when he moves, it's very smooth," Schottenheimer said Monday. "Very fluid. His vision is excellent and so he's a guy that I didn't really have much of a feel for in the spring because I didn't see him much." The Dallas backfield remains unsettled, but Javonte Williams hasn't done anything to lose his spot at the top of the depth chart, and Mafah still seems behind fellow rookie Jaydon Blue in the pecking order as well. Mafah's size and power could allow him to carve out a role as a short-yardage and goal-line specialist to begin his NFL career, but first he'll need to show enough in training camp and the preseason to claim a spot on the game-day roster.