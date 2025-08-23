Mafah carried the ball twice for 16 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch his only target in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over the Falcons.

The 2025 seventh-round pick didn't see a touch until the fourth quarter, only entering the game on offense after Jaydon Blue (ankle) hobbled off the field. Mafah took advantage of his opportunity however, getting two red-zone carries and punching in the second one from one yard out for Dallas' final TD of the night. Miles Sanders (shoulder) was also held out of the contest, so the Cowboys' depth chart behind presumed Week 1 starter Javonte Williams could be wide open, with Deuce Vaughn also in the mix along with Mafah for any open spots.