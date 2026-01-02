Mafah (shoulder), who remains on injured reserve, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys ruled out top two RBs Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) and Malik Davis (calf/eye) for Week 18 on Friday, leaving Jaydon Blue as the only healthy option at the position on the active roster. If Mafah is activated from IR on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday's matchup, he'll at least be available to Dallas' backfield. A 2025 seventh-round pick, Mafah spent the entire regular season through Week 17 on injured reserve and thus is awaiting his first snaps as a pro.