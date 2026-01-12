Mafah appeared in one game for the Cowboys in 2025, carrying the ball five times for 18 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for 11 yards.

The 2025 seventh-round pick spent most of his rookie season on IR due to a shoulder injury, but Dallas activated him ahead of a Week 18 clash with the Giants and Mafah scored from the one-yard line in his NFL debut. With Javonte Williams headed for free agency, the Cowboys' backfield is unsettled to begin the offseason, and Mafah could find himself in a short-yardage specialist role to begin 2026 if the team isn't able to find a bell cow to head the backfield.