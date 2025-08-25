The Cowboys plan to place Mafah (shoulder) on IR ahead of Week 1, though the plan is for the running back to return this season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Mafah got banged up during the Cowboys' preseason finale, and now it appears as though the 2025 seventh-rounder is headed to IR, though not the season-ending variety. Assuming the transaction is timed as expected, Mafah would be eligible to resume practicing after missing a minimum of four games.