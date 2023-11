The Cowboys elevated Fant to their active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Seahawks.

The 24-year-old's elevation is likely an indication that Peyton Hendershot (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve by Thursday night's contest. Fant signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent this past offseason, and he has yet to appear in an NFL game. In his five-year collegiate career, the Tennessee product was able to log 579 receiving yards on 52 receptions.