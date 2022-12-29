With fellow running back Tony Pollard (thigh) not expected to play in Week 17 against Tennessee, the Cowboys elevated Ollison from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

With Pollard likely unavailable due to a thigh issue, Ollison is now in line to operate as Dallas' No. 3 backfield option behind Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis in Thursday's matchup against the Titans. In the 26-year-old's two game appearances this season, he's played a combined two offensive snaps between the two contests and has yet to log a carry this year.