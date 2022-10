Dallas elevated Ollison from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ollison will suit up for his first game of the 2022 season Sunday. The big-bodied back is probably better-equipped to handle less forgiving carries between the tackles than Tony Pollard and Malik Davis, so it would not be a huge surprise to see him tote the rock a few times against a shaky Chicago run defense Sunday.