Williams (concussion) is active for Thursday's Week 17 battle against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Williams did not play last Sunday against the Chargers due to a concussion. He's since cleared the NFL's five-step protocol and is good to go for Christmas Day. Williams should take on his usual starting role that has resulted in 1.5 sacks since he joined the Cowboys in mid-November (though that entire sack total came in his team debut).