Cowboys' Quinnen Williams: Could play in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The Alabama product practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and must still clear concussion protocol in order to play in the Week 17 divisional matchup. Since being dealt from the Jets to the Cowboys in early November, Williams has recorded 16 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one interception across five contests. If he's sidelined Thursday, expect Kenny Clark to have an expanded role on Dallas' defensive line.
