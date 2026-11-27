Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that Williams has been diagnosed with a back strain and spasms following Thursday's 39-38 loss to the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams tweaked his back late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game and did not return, finishing with four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks. The veteran defensive lineman's practice reps during Week 13 prep will ultimately determine what his status will be against the Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 7.