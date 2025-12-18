Williams (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Williams is dealing with a concussion that he suffered late in the team's Week 15 loss to the Vikings, and his absence at practice to open the week doesn't come as a surprise. The defensive lineman will have to clear concussion protocol and therefore is fighting an uphill battle to being available for Week 16. Williams will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Chargers.