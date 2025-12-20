Williams is now dealing with a neck injury but remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The 28-year-old is dealing with a neck injury and remains in concussion protocol, so it appears unlikely that he'll be able to suit up Sunday despite his questionable designation. If Williams is sidelined for the Week 16 matchup, Kenny Clark and Solomon Thomas will likely both have expanded roles on Dallas' defensive line.