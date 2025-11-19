Williams recorded four total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Monday night's 33-16 win over Las Vegas.

Williams made his presence known in his debut with Dallas, combining with Kenny Clark to sack Geno Smith in the first quarter before later adding a full sack on Smith in the second. The defensive tackle hadn't registered a sack since Week 1 with the Jets, so his ability to hit the ground running with the Cowboys is significant. Williams is now up to 36 total tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding three forced fumbles over nine games this year.