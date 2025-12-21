Cowboys' Quinnen Williams: Inactive for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Williams entered the league's concussion protocol following the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Vikings. He was able to end Week 16 prep with a full practice Friday, but he has not progressed enough to be cleared to play Sunday. Solomon Thomas and Kenny Clark will take on expanded roles on the defensive line in Williams' absence.
