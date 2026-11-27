Williams injured his back during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 39-38 loss to the Eagles, but the veteran defensive lineman will have extra time to rest before the Cowboys' Week 13 tilt against the Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 7, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, before leaving late in the fourth quarter due to back spasms. He was not cleared to return to Thursday's game, but there doesn't appear to be much concern over his status for Week 13 given the extra rest that Dallas will have.