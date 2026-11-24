Williams recorded five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup in Sunday's 51-30 win over the Titans.

The star defensive tackle has been one the select few bright spots on the Dallas defense this season. He leads the league with 18 tackles for loss through 11 games and has racked up 51 total tackles (30 solo), including 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two pass breakups on 65 percent of the defensive snaps. Williams could be looking at another All-Pro selection in 2026.