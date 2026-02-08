Cowboys' Quinnen Williams: Productive for new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams had 53 tackles (26 solo), including 2.5 sacks, as well as one interception and three forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games between the Bengals and the Cowboys in 2025.
Williams was traded from the Jets to the Cowboys at the trade deadline. The defensive tackle managed to accumulate 1.5 of his 2.5 sacks and his interception in the seven games he was with the new team. The 28-year-old has one more year under contract, and he is set to spend the 2026 season alongside defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
