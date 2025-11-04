The Cowboys acquired Williams from the Jets on Thursday in exchange for defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After moving two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion) to the Colts earlier Tuesday, the Jets shipped out another longtime anchor of their defense in Williams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Williams has seen his production slip a bit since registering a career-high 12.0 sacks in 2022, but the 27-year-old still profiles as a difference maker along the defensive line. In Dallas, he'll team up with Kenny Clark at defensive tackle to bolster the Cowboys' pass rush and run defense.