Williams is active for Monday's game against the Raiders.

Williams will make his debut with the Cowboys and is expected to be a "full go" during Monday night's contest, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. The Cowboys acquired Williams from the Jets in early November, and the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle will work alongside Kenny Clark, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dante Fowler and others on the defensive line. Williams accumulated 32 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles in eight regular-season games as a member of the Jets.