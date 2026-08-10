Cowboys' Quinnen Williams: Signed to three-year extension

The Cowboys signed Williams to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, the totality of Williams' deal is five years and $153.15 million with $101 million guaranteed. Dallas acquired Williams from the Jets ahead of the trade deadline last season, sending Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-rounder to New York. In seven regular-season games with the Cowboys, Williams logged 21 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He's expected to anchor the middle of the defensive line for the next several seasons.