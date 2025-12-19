Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams put together a DNP-LP-FP practice log while in the league's concussion protocol, which he would have to clear in order to be available for Sunday's game. Kenny Clark and Solomon Thomas would be the top candidates to start alongside Osa Odighizuwa at defensive tackle if Williams is not cleared to play in Week 16.