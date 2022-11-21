Bohanna (illness) is not listed on the Cowboys' injury report for their projected practice Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Dallas held a walkthrough Monday, so practice participation is a projection. Still, it's a good sign that Bohanna isn't listed since he was unable to play Sunday versus Minnesota due to an illness. He's logged at least 20 snaps in all but one of the contests in which he's competed this season, so his return for the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Giants would be a boost to its defensive-line depth.