Bohanna (neck/shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bohanna was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's win over the Rams after picking up a minor shoulder and neck injury in Week 4. However, his ability to practice without any issues Wednesday appears to indicate that the second-year defensive tackle is back in the clear. Bohanna recorded seven tackles while playing in a rotational role over the first four games of the season, and his potential return should help shore up the interior of Dallas' defensive line.