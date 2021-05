The Cowboys selected Bohanna in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

A hulking figure at 6-foot-4, 327 pounds, Bohanna is a prototypical space eater that can completely anchor a run defense. A four-year starter at Kentucky, Bohanna never really racked up a ton of counting stats (just 59 tackles and two sacks in 45 games), but he instrumental in the team's run defense and likely will have some sort of two-down role with the Cowboys early on.