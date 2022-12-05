site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Quinton Bohanna: Inactive against Indianapolis
Bohanna (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Bohanna was limited during Friday's practice session, and he'll be unable to suit up against the Colts on Sunday. It's unclear whether he'll be available next Sunday against Houston.
