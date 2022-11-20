site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Quinton Bohanna: Ruled out for Week 11
Bohanna (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Bohanna sidelined Sunday, Osa Odighizuwa, Johnathan Hankins and Carlos Watkins are in line to serve as Dallas' top defensive tackle options.
