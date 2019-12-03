Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Back at practice

Cobb (illness) returned to a limited practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With that, Cobb -- who caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in last week's loss to the Bills - figures to be a go Thursday night against the Bears, though we'll have to see if he heads into the contest listed as questionable or minus a Week 14 injury designation.

