Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Best game of season
Cobb caught six passes (eight targets) for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.
Dak Prescott had to air it out for 397 yards on a night where Ezekiel Elliott got shut down (20 carries for 47 yards). The altered gameplan allowed Cobb to get heavily involved and break the century mark for the first time this season. Dallas' slot man has now received eight targets in consecutive weeks, although the eight this week ranked third among wideouts behind Amari Cooper (14) and Michael Gallup (10). Next week's opponent, the Detroit Lions, rank at the bottom of the league both against the run and pass; but if we had to guess, the Cowboys are likely to get Zeke going first before turning to the air attack in a soft matchup, leaving Cobb for those in deeper formats.
