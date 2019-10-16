Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Can't practice Wednesday

Cobb (back) will not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cobb sat out Sunday's loss to the Jets due to back and hip issues, during which Amari Cooper (thigh) aggravated an injury of his own. The slot receiver's Week 7 availability is currently uncertain, though he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Cowboys' divisional tilt against Philadelphia. For the time being, Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson stand to see increased practice reps behind Michael Gallup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories