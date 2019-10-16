Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Can't practice Wednesday
Cobb (back) will not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cobb sat out Sunday's loss to the Jets due to back and hip issues, during which Amari Cooper (thigh) aggravated an injury of his own. The slot receiver's Week 7 availability is currently uncertain, though he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Cowboys' divisional tilt against Philadelphia. For the time being, Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson stand to see increased practice reps behind Michael Gallup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held out Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Questionable to play•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Exits practice with back issue•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Quiet game against old club•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Snags three passes in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...