Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Catches only target versus Rams

Cobb caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Rams.

Cobb wasn't heavily involved in this one, but he did contribute on the team's opening touchdown drive with a short catch as they worked their way into the red zone. Although reports suggest that he's building a nice rapport with Dak Prescott, the veteran has still yet to make a significant impact through two preseason games. It should be noted, however, that the starters have played just two drives to this point, so Cobb should have a better opportunity to contribute Saturday against the Texans.