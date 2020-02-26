Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Could re-sign in Dallas

Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he aims to re-sign Cobb for the 2020 season, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cobb previously played under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2011-18, during which time the 29-year-old wideout recorded his career-best 2014 season (91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns). Having hauled in 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns last season while playing on a one-year, $5 million contract, Cobb will become an unrestricted free agent in March unless the Cowboys opt to re-sign him. Coming to terms with fellow impending free agent wideout Amari Cooper will no doubt rank as a higher priority for the team, but Cobb's veteran presence in the slot could realistically lend him a clear path to returning to Dallas.