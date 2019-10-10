Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Exits practice with back issue
Cobb exited early in Thursday's practice with a back injury and was listed as a non-participant in the session on the Cowboys' official report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cobb appeared on the Cowboys' initial injury report Wednesday with a hip issue, but his full participation in practice that day suggested his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets wasn't in any peril. With a new injury now affecting him, Cobb's situation suddenly warrants a closer look heading into the team's final practice of the week Friday. If Cobb is unable to get back on the field Friday, he'll likely carry a designation into the weekend if he isn't ruled out ahead of Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including how to possibly...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...