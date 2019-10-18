Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Expected to take practice field

Cobb (back) is expected to practice Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Cobb missed the first two practices of the week, but he said Wednesday he was hopeful to make it on the practice field Friday, and it appears he will do just that. Hill added that if Cobb is able to avoid a setback, he would be in line to take the field Sunday against the Eagles.

