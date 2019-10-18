Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Expected to take practice field
Cobb (back) is expected to practice Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cobb missed the first two practices of the week, but he said Wednesday he was hopeful to make it on the practice field Friday, and it appears he will do just that. Hill added that if Cobb is able to avoid a setback, he would be in line to take the field Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Slated to miss another practice•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Intends to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held out Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Headed for game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...