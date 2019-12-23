Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Five catches in Sunday's loss

Cobb caught five of seven targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

It was a solid effort from the veteran slot receiver, as he tied Michael Gallup for the team lead in catches among WRs. Cobb's 747 receiving yards on the year mark his highest total since 2015, and he'll look to make one last impact in Week 17's must-win game against Washington.

