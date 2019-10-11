Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Headed for game-time decision

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones is optimistic Cobb (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We feel good about it," Jones said Friday. "[Cobb]'s certainly fighting through some tightness (in his back). We certainly feel like he's gonna come around and be able to play, but that'll be a situation we evaluate on Sunday."

Even with the optimistic outlook, Jones is acknowledging that Cobb will be a game-time decision before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The slot receiver was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday, earning a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. Devin Smith and Tavon Austin could get work in three-wide sets if Cobb isn't able to play.