Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Headed for game-time decision
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones is optimistic Cobb (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We feel good about it," Jones said Friday. "[Cobb]'s certainly fighting through some tightness (in his back). We certainly feel like he's gonna come around and be able to play, but that'll be a situation we evaluate on Sunday."
Even with the optimistic outlook, Jones is acknowledging that Cobb will be a game-time decision before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The slot receiver was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday, earning a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. Devin Smith and Tavon Austin could get work in three-wide sets if Cobb isn't able to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 6 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...